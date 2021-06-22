Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $144.00. 71,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $80.72 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

