Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 45,243 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 608.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,243 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.04. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

