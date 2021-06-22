MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 419.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in MSG Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSG Networks by 736.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

