MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.34. MSCI reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

MSCI stock traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.19. 533,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,613. MSCI has a 1-year low of $323.50 and a 1-year high of $524.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in MSCI by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

