MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 197.92 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of £32.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.47. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

In other news, insider Michael J. Bell sold 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total value of £20,293.50 ($26,513.59).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

