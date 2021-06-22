Morgan Stanley Raises Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $158.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE SRE opened at $138.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

