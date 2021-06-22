Morgan Stanley Increases Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $13.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.95.

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Plains GP by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 275,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Plains GP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,895 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

