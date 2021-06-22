Morgan Stanley Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $149.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.77.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.