Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,203 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

