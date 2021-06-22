Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 128,700 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.06% of United States Antimony worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. Gustavsen acquired 30,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony Co. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.