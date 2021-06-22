Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $172,000 in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

DMO opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

