Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 7,289 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after buying an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

