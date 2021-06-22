MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.94. 646,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.25.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,927 shares of company stock valued at $114,860,927. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

