Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $33,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $87,548,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after buying an additional 610,946 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

