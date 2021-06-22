ModiHost Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,489.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $117,507.40 and approximately $26,489.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00633051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.96 or 0.07322347 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

