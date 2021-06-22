MOBOX (MBOX) Market Cap Hits $6.72 Million

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00118324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00148979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,849.81 or 1.00131016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002658 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 399,912,971 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,778 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

