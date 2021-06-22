Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after purchasing an additional 161,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.