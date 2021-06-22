Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,579 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

