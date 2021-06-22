Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Maximus by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 652,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 46.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 354,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,150 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

