Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 60,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after buying an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $73,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.