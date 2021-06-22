Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,195,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,743,088 shares of company stock worth $42,883,973. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.