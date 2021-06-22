Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $421,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 433,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 115,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

