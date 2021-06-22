Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ciena by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 17.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,494. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

