Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.37. Misonix shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 77,414 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSON shares. TheStreet raised Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $389.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSON. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Misonix by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 421,900 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Misonix by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Misonix by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 249,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

