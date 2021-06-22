Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 59,304 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,304 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Universal by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Universal by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,419 shares of company stock valued at $944,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

