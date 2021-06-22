Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $611.54 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.11 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $592.31.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

