Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $705.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.