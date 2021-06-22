Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,548 shares of company stock worth $2,410,645. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

