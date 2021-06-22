Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 483.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,823,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,247,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $303.55 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $304.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

