Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.30 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,603 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

