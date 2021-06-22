Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of National Fuel Gas worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE:NFG opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.