Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.64 million and a P/E ratio of -855.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Mind Gym has a 12-month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.78.
About Mind Gym
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.