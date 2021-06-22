Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.64 million and a P/E ratio of -855.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Mind Gym has a 12-month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.78.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

