MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 876,056 shares.The stock last traded at $528.51 and had previously closed at $583.67.

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $572.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

