Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 519.60 ($6.79). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 508.80 ($6.65), with a volume of 868,429 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

