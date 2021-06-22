Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,349 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,197.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.