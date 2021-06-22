Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.69. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,966,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 622,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

