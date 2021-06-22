Merculet Hits One Day Volume of $38,911.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $38,911.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Merculet has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00110110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00153532 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,750.65 or 1.00393228 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,984,343 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

