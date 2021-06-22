Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of GATX by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

GATX stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $106.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

