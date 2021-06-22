Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $259,000 Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,895 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

