Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 44.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VNO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.