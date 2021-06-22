Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $271,000 Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Terex were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Terex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Terex by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Terex by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

