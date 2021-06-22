Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

