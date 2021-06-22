Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

