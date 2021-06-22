Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 142,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,726. The stock has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.33.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
