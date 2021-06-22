Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 142,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,726. The stock has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

