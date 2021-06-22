Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

