MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.22. MDC Partners shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 336,661 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $383.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 12.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,324,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 487,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 21.5% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 834,141 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,563 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

