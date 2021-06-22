McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $211,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 232.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $401,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

