McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 20.6% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 27,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 95.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $232.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

