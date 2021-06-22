MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,592 shares of company stock worth $6,448,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.