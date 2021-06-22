Matthew 25 Management Corp Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,050.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.6% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,931. The company has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

